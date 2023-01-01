Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 BMW 3 Series

101,165 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

328i Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW 3 Series

328i Convertible

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

  1. 10186539
  2. 10186539
  3. 10186539
  4. 10186539
  5. 10186539
  6. 10186539
  7. 10186539
  8. 10186539
  9. 10186539
  10. 10186539
  11. 10186539
  12. 10186539
  13. 10186539
  14. 10186539
  15. 10186539
  16. 10186539
  17. 10186539
  18. 10186539
  19. 10186539
  20. 10186539
  21. 10186539
  22. 10186539
  23. 10186539
  24. 10186539
  25. 10186539
  26. 10186539
  27. 10186539
  28. 10186539
  29. 10186539
  30. 10186539
  31. 10186539
  32. 10186539
  33. 10186539
  34. 10186539
  35. 10186539
  36. 10186539
  37. 10186539
  38. 10186539
  39. 10186539
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,165KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10186539
  • Stock #: 171
  • VIN: WBAWL13578PX22211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 171
  • Mileage 101,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,
Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)
Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.
FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.
All trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for trusting
DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

2008 BMW 3 Series 32...
 101,165 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot Tou...
 207,716 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 103,311 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory