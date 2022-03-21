Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 BMW 3 Series

96,065 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

328i Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW 3 Series

328i Convertible

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

  1. 8786474
  2. 8786474
  3. 8786474
  4. 8786474
  5. 8786474
  6. 8786474
  7. 8786474
  8. 8786474
  9. 8786474
  10. 8786474
  11. 8786474
  12. 8786474
  13. 8786474
  14. 8786474
  15. 8786474
  16. 8786474
  17. 8786474
  18. 8786474
  19. 8786474
  20. 8786474
  21. 8786474
  22. 8786474
  23. 8786474
  24. 8786474
  25. 8786474
  26. 8786474
  27. 8786474
  28. 8786474
  29. 8786474
  30. 8786474
  31. 8786474
  32. 8786474
  33. 8786474
  34. 8786474
  35. 8786474
  36. 8786474
  37. 8786474
  38. 8786474
  39. 8786474
  40. 8786474
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

96,065KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8786474
  • Stock #: 171
  • VIN: WBAWL13578PX22211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 171
  • Mileage 96,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE
 66,929 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 Prestig...
 77,000 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 62,060 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory