2008 BMW 5 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 4 0 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10630776

10630776 Stock #: 6624

6624 VIN: wbanv93568cw56083

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 106,405 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.