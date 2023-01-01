Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 BMW 5 Series

106,405 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2008 BMW 5 Series

2008 BMW 5 Series

ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW 5 Series

ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

  1. 1699105578
  2. 1699105583
  3. 1699105583
  4. 1699105577
  5. 1699105586
  6. 1699105585
  7. 1699105591
  8. 1699105587
  9. 1699105584
  10. 1699105569
  11. 1699105571
  12. 1699105571
  13. 1699105572
  14. 1699105574
  15. 1699105575
  16. 1699105575
  17. 1699105584
  18. 1699105585
  19. 1699105591
  20. 1699105591
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,405KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10630776
  • Stock #: 6624
  • VIN: wbanv93568cw56083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,405 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

 

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

 

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

 

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

 

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

 

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

 

Price shown excludes: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).

 

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

 

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

 

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.

 

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

 

Office: 905-844-7100

 

Sam:   416-805-7500

 

Rob:    416-990-5016

 

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oakville Autos

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 97,800 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V
103,283 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 80,119 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory