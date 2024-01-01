Menu
2008 Chevrolet Malibu

108,860 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn 2LT

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn 2LT

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,860KM
VIN 1G1ZJ57B18F260823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,860 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
rear window defogger
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Message Centre
Engine Immobilizer
Tilt/telescopic steering column
pwr trunk release
Front seatback pockets
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
Front/rear reading lamps
Delayed entry w/theatre dimming & exit lighting
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
60/40 split folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable head restraints

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr front/rear disc brakes
Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
4-wheel independent active suspension

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Solar-Ray tinted glass
Automatic halogen headlamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade windshield wipers
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors
Body-colour rocker mouldings w/chrome insert

Safety

Brake/transmission shift interlock
Front side-impact air bags
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Dual stage front air bags w/passenger sensing system
Front/rear side head curtain air bags
Emergency interior trunk release handle
3-point seat belts at all positions-inc: front seat pretensioners & height adjusters

Convenience

Instrumentation-inc: speedometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Rear window grid antenna
6-speaker premium sound system

Trim

Grille w/bright surround

Additional Features

fuel
Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC
MB
NB
NL
NT
NS
NU
ON)
courtesy
Lighting-inc: dome
user programmable features
rear passenger lockout
inner door handles
front console
2.4L MFI I4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
Stainless steel exhaust system w/single chrome tip
Dual illuminated visor mirrors w/shade extensions
Cluster-mounted driver info system-inc: outside temp
Pwr windows-inc: driver express-up/down

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-844-7100

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2008 Chevrolet Malibu