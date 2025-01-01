Menu
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

314,090 KM

Details Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT1

12950828

2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT1

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
314,090KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNDT13S682169166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 314,090 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

