2008 Ford Escape

239,118 KM

Details

$3,450

+ tax & licensing












~~NO ACCIDENTS~~ ~~COMES WITH SET OF WINTER TIRES~~



~~NO ACCIDENTS~~ ~~COMES WITH SET OF WINTER TIRES~~

Location



1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5







239,118KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6728747
  • Stock #: FK268
  • VIN: 1FMCU03148KD63208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FK268
  • Mileage 239,118 KM

Vehicle Description

COVID-19 Update:We want to assure our customers that we are deemed ESSENTIAL AND REMAIN OPEN in stage 2 of COVID-19 Ontario lockdown by APPOINTMENT AND ONLINE BASIS for the protection of our customers and staff. Our dealership premises have been thoroughly sanitized. We offer FREE delivery for all of our vehicles purchased within 200km radius of us. Buy from the comfort of your home and buy online!2008 Ford Escape FWD V6 XLT Automatic: ~~NO ACCIDENTS~~ ~~COMES WITH SET OF WINTER TIRES~~* Automatic transmission* Aux input/ Ipod input* A/C* Set of Snow Tires* Keyless Entry* Power lock* Power Windows* Traction control- CARFAX Verified- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********$3450+hst +licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com for the best deals around you.Contact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F-----------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.









