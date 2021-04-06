Menu
2008 Ford Escape

159,543 KM

Details Description

$5,775

+ tax & licensing
$5,775

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT ***CERTIFIED***3 Year Warranty***

2008 Ford Escape

XLT ***CERTIFIED***3 Year Warranty***

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-542-7562

$5,775

+ taxes & licensing

159,543KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6942796
  • Stock #: fk307
  • VIN: 1FMCU03Z88KE27806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vista Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # fk307
  • Mileage 159,543 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford Escape XLT Automatic SUV: ***CERTIFIED***3 Year Warranty**** Automatic transmission- Carfax Verified* Alloy wheels* Aux input/ Ipod input* A/C* Power seats* Power Windows* Cruise Control* Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

