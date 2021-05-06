Menu
2008 Ford Escape

153,725 KM

Details

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-542-7562

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

153,725KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7057109
  Stock #: FK319
  VIN: 1FMCU03158KA49101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FK319
  • Mileage 153,725 KM

Vehicle Description

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are deemed ESSENTIAL AND REMAIN OPEN in COVID-19 Ontario lockdown by APPOINTMENT AND ONLINE BASIS for the protection of our customers and staff. Our dealership premises have been thoroughly sanitized. We offer FREE delivery for all of our vehicles purchased within 100km radius of us. Buy from the comfort of your home and buy online!2008 Ford Escape V6 XLT FWD:* Automatic transmission- Carfax Verified* Alloy wheels* Aux input/ Ipod input* A/C* Power seats* Power Windows* Cruise Control* Keyless Entry- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING- FREE OIL CHANGE- Extended Warranty Available on every vehicle- This vehicle can be certified for an additional $699, if not certified then as per omvic regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, not certified.$4950+hst+licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.comContact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

