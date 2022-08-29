2008 Ford F-450

$12,000 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 4 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9245641

9245641 Stock #: P6457Z

P6457Z VIN: 1FDXF46Y08EA42339

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Engine 10-cylinder

Stock # P6457Z

Mileage 112,489 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4X2 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.