$12,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,000
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2008 Ford F-450
2008 Ford F-450
Chassis XLT
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$12,000
+ taxes & licensing
112,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9245641
- Stock #: P6457Z
- VIN: 1FDXF46Y08EA42339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Stock # P6457Z
- Mileage 112,489 KM
Vehicle Features
4X2
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2