2008 Ford F-450

112,489 KM

Details Features

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Chassis XLT

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

112,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9245641
  • Stock #: P6457Z
  • VIN: 1FDXF46Y08EA42339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,489 KM

Vehicle Features

4X2
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Primary

