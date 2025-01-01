Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V6 – ONLY 168,000 kms!</strong></p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish ride? Check out this 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V6, offering a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and dependability. With just 168,000 km, this well-maintained coupe is in great shape and ready for many more miles on the road.</p><p>Key Features:</p><ul><li>Powerful 3.5L V6 engine for smooth, responsive driving</li><li>Leather interior for a premium feel and comfort</li><li>Heated seats to keep you warm on those chilly days</li><li>Sunroof to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine</li><li>Spacious, well-appointed cabin with plenty of room for passengers</li><li>All around great condition – mechanically sound and well taken care of</li></ul><p>This Accord EX-L offers a smooth, comfortable ride with the added luxury features you'll love. Whether youre commuting or taking a road trip, this vehicle will meet your needs in style. Dont miss out on this great deal!</p><p>Contact today to schedule a test drive!</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What's Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p>

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 1hgcs22848a801365

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 168,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

