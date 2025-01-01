$6,990+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Accord
EX-L
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 168,500 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V6 – ONLY 168,000 kms!
Looking for a reliable and stylish ride? Check out this 2008 Honda Accord EX-L V6, offering a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and dependability. With just 168,000 km, this well-maintained coupe is in great shape and ready for many more miles on the road.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.5L V6 engine for smooth, responsive driving
- Leather interior for a premium feel and comfort
- Heated seats to keep you warm on those chilly days
- Sunroof to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine
- Spacious, well-appointed cabin with plenty of room for passengers
- All around great condition – mechanically sound and well taken care of
This Accord EX-L offers a smooth, comfortable ride with the added luxury features you’ll love. Whether you're commuting or taking a road trip, this vehicle will meet your needs in style. Don't miss out on this great deal!
Contact today to schedule a test drive!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
905-339-3330