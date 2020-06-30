Menu
2008 Honda Accord

225,281 KM

Details

$4,700

+ tax & licensing
$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

EX-L V6

2008 Honda Accord

EX-L V6

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  Listing ID: 5334536
  Stock #: P5836A
  VIN: 1HGCP36848A801416

$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

225,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 225,281 KM

Vehicle Description

The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

