2008 Honda Civic
LX
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
314,999KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10026801
- VIN: 2HGFG12648H551506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 314,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great, no rust, no major issues, nice car
Has paint peeling
Automatic
314,999 kms
FWD
1.8 L 4 cyl - good on gas
No warning lights everything works
See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=r+lLCPr3pOp/Qfpk2tEsbAVrkVSuxf3Z
Ac doesn’t work
Fresh tires and brakes
Price is $2999 plus tax
$999 extra for safety certification. Needs axle shafts to pass safety.
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
