2008 Honda Civic

314,999 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

LX

2008 Honda Civic

LX

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

314,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026801
  • VIN: 2HGFG12648H551506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 314,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Honda Civic Coupe DX Financing available

Runs and drives great, no rust, no major issues, nice car

Has paint peeling

Automatic

314,999 kms

FWD

1.8 L 4 cyl - good on gas

No warning lights everything works

See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=r+lLCPr3pOp/Qfpk2tEsbAVrkVSuxf3Z

Ac doesn’t work

Fresh tires and brakes

Price is $2999 plus tax

$999 extra for safety certification. Needs axle shafts to pass safety.

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

