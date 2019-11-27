Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Hyundai Tiburon

GS w/Sport Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hyundai Tiburon

GS w/Sport Pkg

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Contact Seller

$995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,187KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4378143
  • Stock #: 4069
  • VIN: KMHHM65D58U280830
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))


WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY,


YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC.


YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$


LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***


JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.


 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE


ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. .


BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....


CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:


Office: 905-844-7100


Sam: 416-805-7500


Rob: 416-990-5016


Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE


“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”


 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oakville Autos

2011 Lexus RX 350 NA...
 184,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2005 Honda CR-V EX N...
 446,310 KM
$1,295 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT-...
 246,000 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Send A Message