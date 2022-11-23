$15,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Jeep Wrangler
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
275,247KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 9415843
- VIN: 1j4ga69158l629123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 275,247 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Power Steering
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
