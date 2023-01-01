Menu
2008 Kia Sorento

262,999 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2008 Kia Sorento

2008 Kia Sorento

LX Luxury Monotone Cladding

2008 Kia Sorento

LX Luxury Monotone Cladding

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

262,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9552229
  • VIN: KNDJC736885763869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 262,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Sorento 2008 Luxury 4x4 Full load Certified Financing

Runs and drives great, everything works, comes certified.

Automatic

No accidents, see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=enDvnkwLNvoy5XPv5doV5sYZol7M0qYf

Milage 264,999 kms

4x4 - works

Leather - luxury package - fully loaded

Minimal rust.

Sunroof

Crash bars.

V6 3.8 L engine

Comes with tow hitch

AC and hear works

2 sets of tires and rims

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $4,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

VIN KNDJC736885763869  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

