$4,999+ tax & licensing
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Experts
647-374-4006
2008 Kia Sorento
LX Luxury Monotone Cladding
Location
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
262,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9552229
- VIN: KNDJC736885763869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 262,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great, everything works, comes certified.
Automatic
No accidents, see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=enDvnkwLNvoy5XPv5doV5sYZol7M0qYf
Milage 264,999 kms
4x4 - works
Leather - luxury package - fully loaded
Minimal rust.
Sunroof
Crash bars.
V6 3.8 L engine
Comes with tow hitch
AC and hear works
2 sets of tires and rims
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Price is $4,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
