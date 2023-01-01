$6,980+ tax & licensing
2008 Kia Sportage
LX CONVENIENCE | AS-IS SPECIAL | LOW KMS |
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,021 KM
Vehicle Description
AS - IS SPEACIAL!! LOW KMS!! KEY FEATURES: - KEYLESS ENTRY - CRUISE CONTROL - AIR CONDITIONING - AM/FM/ CD PLAYER - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - POWER MIRRORS MUCH MORE!! This vehicle is being sold as is
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Lockwood Kia
+ taxes & licensing
