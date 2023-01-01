Menu
<p>AS - IS SPEACIAL!! LOW KMS!! KEY FEATURES: - KEYLESS ENTRY - CRUISE CONTROL - AIR CONDITIONING - AM/FM/ CD PLAYER - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - POWER MIRRORS MUCH MORE!! This vehicle is being sold as is</p> <p> mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p> <a href=http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sportage-2008-id10140332.html>http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sportage-2008-id10140332.html</a>

2008 Kia Sportage

110,021 KM

$6,980

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

110,021KM
Used
VIN KNDJF722387542769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,021 KM

Vehicle Description

AS - IS SPEACIAL!! LOW KMS!! KEY FEATURES: - KEYLESS ENTRY - CRUISE CONTROL - AIR CONDITIONING - AM/FM/ CD PLAYER - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - POWER MIRRORS MUCH MORE!! This vehicle is being sold as is


mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Sportage-2008-id10140332.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

UNFIT
not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

