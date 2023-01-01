Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

328,999 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2008 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

2008 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

4dr Sdn Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

4dr Sdn Hybrid

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1694283862
  2. 1694283861
  3. 1694283861
  4. 1694283861
  5. 1694283862
  6. 1694283862
  7. 1694283862
  8. 1694283862
  9. 1694283862
  10. 1694283862
  11. 1694283860
  12. 1694283861
  13. 1694283861
  14. 1694283860
  15. 1694283861
  16. 1694283860
  17. 1694283861
  18. 1694283861
  19. 1694283860
  20. 1694283861
  21. 1694283861
  22. 1694283862
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
328,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401006
  • VIN: JTHBC96S785015735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 328,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Lexus GS450h Hybrid No Accidnets

 

Runs and drives great, lots of work done to the suspension and new brakes. 

 

Rare hybrid GS 

 

328,999 kms

 

Automatic

 

No Accidents, see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=grqtmCY2Fq6DYhOyPGkWjFivS0fTIwkb

 

RWD 

 

V6 3.5 Hybrid 

 

Hybrid System works good

 

New brakes

 

Fresh tires 

 

Loaded: touchscreen, navigation, bluetooth for calling, heated and cooling seats, climate control,  rear window curtain

 

AC works great 

 

This is our work car that we don’t need anymore, downsizing on inventory

 

Price is $5,999 plus HST AS IS ONLY

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $399 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $999 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 

36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 

48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

 

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2005 Mercedes-Benz C...
 125,999 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 77,999 KM
$66,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Econoline ...
 151,999 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory