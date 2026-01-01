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2008 Mazda MAZDA3

196,554 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14167837

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
196,554KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BK343981151398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,554 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

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365-292-XXXX

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365-292-5622

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We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

2008 Mazda MAZDA3