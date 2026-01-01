$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
365-292-5622
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
196,554KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BK343981151398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,554 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
Call Dealer
365-292-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
365-292-5622
2008 Mazda MAZDA3