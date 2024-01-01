Menu
♦️SAFETY CERTIFIED.<br><div>♦️2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED ♦️LOW KMS 2008 MINI COOPER. BEAUTIFUL RED ON BLACK LOOKING CAR. ONLY 129,000 KMs ♦️BRAND NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED. FRESH OIL CHANGE. FULLY DETAILED. RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL. # BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE </div>

129 KM

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 129 KM

♦️SAFETY CERTIFIED.
♦️2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
♦️LOW KMS

2008 MINI COOPER.
BEAUTIFUL RED ON BLACK LOOKING CAR.
ONLY 129,000 KMs

♦️BRAND NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED. FRESH OIL CHANGE. FULLY DETAILED.

RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES. HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL.

# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

