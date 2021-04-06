+ taxes & licensing
COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are deemed ESSENTIAL AND REMAIN OPEN in COVID-19 Ontario lockdown by APPOINTMENT AND ONLINE BASIS for the protection of our customers and staff. Our dealership premises have been thoroughly sanitized. We offer FREE delivery for all of our vehicles purchased within 100km radius of us. Buy from the comfort of your home and buy online!2008 Nissan Rogue SL AWD Automatic :~ CERTIFIED~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY ~ LEATHER SEATS* Automatic transmission- CARFAX VERIFIED* Sun roof* Leather Seats* Heated seats* Alloy rims* Bluetooth* Aux Input* Keyless Entry* AC* Cruise Control* Power seats* Power Windows* Power Mirrors* Traction controlWHAT YOU GET :- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)- FREE OIL CHANGE- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILINGThis vehicle comes certified. Taxes & Licensing are extra. No hidden fees No Surprises.$5950(Including Full Certification) +hst +licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.comContact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
