Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Subaru Impreza

2.5i Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Subaru Impreza

2.5i Sport

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Contact Seller

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 279,286KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4573410
  • Stock #: 4126
  • VIN: JF1GH62608H804376
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE)))) WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC. YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO*** JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.  **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. . BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR.... CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT: Office: 905-844-7100 Sam: 416-805-7500 Rob: 416-990-5016 Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oakville Autos

2009 Toyota RAV4 Sport
 199,995 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Entoura...
 0 KM
$1,990 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Highland...
 159,777 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Send A Message