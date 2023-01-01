Menu
2008 Subaru Legacy

99,999 MI

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2008 Subaru Legacy

2008 Subaru Legacy

GT LTD

2008 Subaru Legacy

GT LTD

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,999MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903914
  • VIN: 4S3BL676084214102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,999 MI

Vehicle Description

Subaru Legacy 2008 GT 2.5 Full load Financing Available

Runs and drives good. Everything works

Milage is about 160000 kms or 99,886 Miles (US car)

Automatic

Beige leather

2.5 Turbo engine, new upgraded turbo for better performance.

AWD

New water pump, head gasket repaired

NO Accidents

See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KEJ4cf1tHC1IU41N0OhZ65QsoHJK92ax

Price $4999 AS IS plus Hst and licensing

or

$999 plus hst extra for repairs and safety certification.

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

