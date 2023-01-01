$4,999+ tax & licensing
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Experts
647-374-4006
2008 Subaru Legacy
GT LTD
Location
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
99,999MI
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9903914
- VIN: 4S3BL676084214102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,999 MI
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives good. Everything works
Milage is about 160000 kms or 99,886 Miles (US car)
Automatic
Beige leather
2.5 Turbo engine, new upgraded turbo for better performance.
AWD
New water pump, head gasket repaired
NO Accidents
See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KEJ4cf1tHC1IU41N0OhZ65QsoHJK92ax
Price $4999 AS IS plus Hst and licensing
or
$999 plus hst extra for repairs and safety certification.
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof
