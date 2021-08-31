2008 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 7 , 8 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7812312

7812312 Stock #: NEW ARRIVAL

NEW ARRIVAL VIN: 2T1BR32E08C909737

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 187,892 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Temporary spare tire Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.