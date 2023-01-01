$7,495+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Highlander
4WD 4dr SR5
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Sold As Is
$7,495
- Listing ID: 9463342
- VIN: JTEES44A582026941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 314,338 KM
Vehicle Description
(((( MUST DO YOUR OWN SAFETY))))
WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE. NO OFFERS PLEASE……
RUNS, RIVES AND STOPS FINE
No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.
YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.
THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES FINE
WE HAVE TO LIST IT “AS IS” TO COMPLY WITH OMVIC’S RULES
YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$
LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***
**CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE
ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and “AS IS” vehicles:
Vehicle Features
