$5,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2008 Volkswagen City Golf
- HTD SEATS
2008 Volkswagen City Golf
- HTD SEATS
Location
Roger's Motors
1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-618-0350
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 9BWEL61JX84015660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
null
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Roger's Motors
2023 Honda CR-V SPORT AWD - SUNROOF - REVERSE CAM - TECH FEATURES 27,000 KM $35,888 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson ESSENTIAL AWD - HTD SEATS - REVERSE CAM 34,000 KM $23,888 + tax & lic
2019 Acura TLX ELITE SH-AWD - NAVI - SUNROOF - RED LEATHER 53,000 KM $31,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Roger's Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Roger's Motors
1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-618-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,888
+ taxes & licensing
Roger's Motors
905-618-0350
2008 Volkswagen City Golf