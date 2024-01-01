Menu
2008 Volkswagen City Golf

159,000 KM

Details Description

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
2008 Volkswagen City Golf

- HTD SEATS

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

- HTD SEATS

Location

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 9BWEL61JX84015660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Roger's Motors

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

905-618-XXXX

905-618-0350

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Roger's Motors

905-618-0350

2008 Volkswagen City Golf