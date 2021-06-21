Menu
2008 Volkswagen GTI

250,287 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

S.S. Auto Group

647-886-8182

6 SPEED|4 DOOR|SUNROOF|CTS TURBO INTAKE|

6 SPEED|4 DOOR|SUNROOF|CTS TURBO INTAKE|

Location

S.S. Auto Group

600 York St, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

647-886-8182

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

250,287KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7462364
  • Stock #: 1700-044
  • VIN: WVWGV71K88W213389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,287 KM

Vehicle Description

***TRADE-IN SPECIAL***

 

THIS BEAUTIFUL 2008 VOLKSWAGEN GTI HAS LANDED.2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4 CYLINDER PRODUCING OVER 200HP AND 207LB/FT OF TORQUE. 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. GREY EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR. FULLY LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, CTS TURBO INTAKE, PROSPORT BOOST GAUGE, LOWERED SUSPENSION, GTI FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL, GTI DOOR SILLS, PREMIUM VOLKSWAGEN SOUND SYSTEM, PREMIUM VOLKSWAGEN GTI 17 INCH WHEELS, AUTO LIGHTS, PREMIUM BUCKET SEATS, KEYLESS ACCESS, VOLKSWAGEN MEDIA SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE. VERY WELL EQUIPPED.

 

VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS, IF NOT CERTIFIED AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS THE VEHICLE IS DEEMED NOT DRIVEABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND UNFIT/AS IS.

 

CONTACT FOR FURTHER DETAIL.

 

S.S. AUTO GROUP

600 YORK STREET UNIT # 2

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6L4B3

(647)-886-8182

http://www.ssautogroup.ca/

http://www.facebook.com/SHAHIDSONSAUTOGROUP/

INSTAGRAM: @SSAUTOGROUP_

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

