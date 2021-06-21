+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
***TRADE-IN SPECIAL***
THIS BEAUTIFUL 2008 VOLKSWAGEN GTI HAS LANDED.2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4 CYLINDER PRODUCING OVER 200HP AND 207LB/FT OF TORQUE. 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. GREY EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR. FULLY LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, CTS TURBO INTAKE, PROSPORT BOOST GAUGE, LOWERED SUSPENSION, GTI FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL, GTI DOOR SILLS, PREMIUM VOLKSWAGEN SOUND SYSTEM, PREMIUM VOLKSWAGEN GTI 17 INCH WHEELS, AUTO LIGHTS, PREMIUM BUCKET SEATS, KEYLESS ACCESS, VOLKSWAGEN MEDIA SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE. VERY WELL EQUIPPED.
VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS, IF NOT CERTIFIED AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS THE VEHICLE IS DEEMED NOT DRIVEABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND UNFIT/AS IS.
S.S. AUTO GROUP
