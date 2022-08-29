$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
CB&C Leasing Inc
(416)-303-7772
2008 Volvo XC70
5dr Wgn w/Snrf
Location
2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
211,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9177508
- VIN: YV4BZ982381035238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
