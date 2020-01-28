Menu
2008 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr_ 7-Seat Sport_Navi_DVD_Blind Spot Sensor

2008 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr_ 7-Seat Sport_Navi_DVD_Blind Spot Sensor

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

568 Argus Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J3

905-617-6761

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4599567
  • Stock #: 965
  • VIN: YV4CT982X81470196
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ACCIDENT FREE, Nice Loaded 2008 Volvo XC90 with all options , Navigation, Dual DVD, Leather ,Power Seat, Power Sunroof, blind spot mirrors , heated seat, new tires, Has Book, Super Clean Interior and Exterior. Maintained by Volvo Dealer, Fully Detailed.



Our price includes :

1-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .

2-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

Available Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )

PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.

Please Call to book your test drive .

ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/

To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 877-375-1427 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com

To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:

http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/

-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:

MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM

SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM

SUN: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm By Appointment

Rotana Auto Sales

568 Argus Rd

Oakville , On , L6J 3J3

Phone : 905 617 6761

Cell : 416 822 2870

sales@rotanaautosales.com

http://www.rotanaautosales.com/

We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.

At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sun/Moonroof

Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

568 Argus Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J3

