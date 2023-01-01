$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Experts
647-374-4006
2008 Volvo XC90
2008 Volvo XC90
AWD
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
203,999KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9460750
- VIN: YV4CM982581479840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great
Everything works
No accidents https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BrtAVLxvpkAC4qOlupElR7GmsgmPVxFe
Milage 203,999 km
AWD
V6 3.2 L - no turbos, no problems
5 seater
Comes with set of winter rims and tires and all seasons
Tires have lots of thread.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Price is $6999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Car Experts
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4