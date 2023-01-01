Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Volvo XC90

203,999 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2008 Volvo XC90

2008 Volvo XC90

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Volvo XC90

AWD

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1673110853
  2. 1673110853
  3. 1673110853
  4. 1673110853
  5. 1673110853
  6. 1673110853
  7. 1673110853
  8. 1673110853
  9. 1673110853
  10. 1673110853
  11. 1673110853
  12. 1673110853
  13. 1673110853
  14. 1673110853
  15. 1673110853
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

203,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9460750
  • VIN: YV4CM982581479840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Volvo XC90 AWD Certified Financing Available

Runs and drives great

Everything works

No accidents https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BrtAVLxvpkAC4qOlupElR7GmsgmPVxFe

Milage 203,999 km

AWD

V6 3.2 L - no turbos, no problems

5 seater

Comes with set of winter rims and tires and all seasons

Tires have lots of thread.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $6999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)


To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2010 Lexus ES 350 PR...
 203,999 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory