2009 Acura MDX
AWD 4dr Tech Pkg
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 262,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Acura MDX Tech Package Loaded Certified FinancingRuns and drives great, no problems, everything works, certified and ready to go. Financing available for everyone Automatic 262,999 kms 7 seater 3.7 L V6 engine AWD See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=og0BkeAGsCyuTW+PsuZMhAINW+rPbgJV#registration-section VIN: 2HNYD28629H003092
Towing package Tech package w screen, backup camera, navigation, bluetooth for calling, climate control with rear, sunroof, full leather interior and many more. New brakes and fresh tires
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Certified and ready to go
Price is $8,999 (plus HST and licensing)
