((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

 

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE 

No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.

WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ 

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES. 

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2009 Acura MDX

288,766 KM

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
2009 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr

2009 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
288,766KM
VIN 2HNYD28229H006331

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 288,766 KM

((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

 

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE

No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.

WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Privacy Glass
Front/rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Rear roofline spoiler
LED taillamps
P255/55R18 all-season tires
High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers

Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
CUP HOLDERS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front/rear floor mats
Active front headrests
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Maintenance Minder system
Air filtration
Exterior temp indicator
Sunglasses holder
3rd row 50/50 split folding seats
LED backlit gauges w/progressive illumination
Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
HomeLink remote system
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface
(3) 12 volt pwr outlets
(2) front cup holders w/retractable cover
Door-pocket storage bins
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Ambient cabin lighting
Multi-info display
Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer
(4) cargo tie-down anchors

Courtesy Lights

Auxiliary input jack
Integrated glass antenna
XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Dual outlet exhaust
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
Independent multilink rear suspension
3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
HD automatic transmission oil cooler
Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake

3-point rear seatbelts
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd row seats)
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
Trailer stability assist

18 ALLOY WHEELS
TIME
Speed sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers (2008)
Heated outboard 2nd row reclining 60/40 split folding seats w/fold-down armrest
Front center console w/sliding cover storage compartment
integrated LED directional signals
(2) memory settings
(8) speakers w/subwoofer
auto-open/close
Leather-wrapped pwr tilt & telescoping steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls
Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system w/humidity control
Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors w/reverse gear tilt-down
(2) 2nd-row overhead map lights
Intelligent Shift Control
8-way pwr adjustable front heated bucket seats w/driver pwr lumbar support
(2) memory setting
Info display-inc: date
253-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer/MP3/WMA-inc: speed-sensitive volume compensation
5-speed automatic transmission w/Sequential SportShift mode

2009 Acura MDX