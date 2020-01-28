Menu
2009 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,895KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4548084
  • VIN: WBAWC33509PU84828
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

All our vehicle are pre-inspected, we offer certification. BMW inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.


**ACCIDENT- FREE**

**ONE OWNER**


LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE


AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION


SUNROOF

LEATHER

HEATED SEATS

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

MEMORY SEATS

FOG LIGHTS

AC

BLUETOOTH



**CARFAX AVAILABLE**


**FINANCING AVAILABLE**


**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**


Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you're in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We do not charge admin fees. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!


RSA MOTORS


2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3


905-399-3007


WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 11 A.M. -6 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED


**NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

