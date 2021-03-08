Menu
2009 BMW 3 Series

231,218 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2009 BMW 3 Series

2009 BMW 3 Series

335i

2009 BMW 3 Series

335i

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

231,218KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6681281
  Stock #: 596
  VIN: WBAPM73569A366407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 596
  • Mileage 231,218 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 BMW 335i

- $6499 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is safety certified.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aO1enZ37Qcv7imSZtdrEcB17pc3gyK9M


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Memory Seats
Wood Trim Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

