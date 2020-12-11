2009 BMW X5

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Memory Seats Trim Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.