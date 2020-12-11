Menu
2009 BMW X5

230,782 KM

Details

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2009 BMW X5

2009 BMW X5

xDrive35d

2009 BMW X5

xDrive35d

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

230,782KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6350951
  Stock #: 548
  VIN: 5UXFF03539LJ95683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 548
  • Mileage 230,782 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 BMW X5 xDrive35d

- $7499 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is not safety certified.


If not safety certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is as-is and deemed to be not drivable.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=JOvTdFzdSfW0U0PTPEv8VvMwrTVNDHye


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Memory Seats
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

