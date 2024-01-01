Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

(( MUST DO YOUR OWN SAFETY,  WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY ))))

Vehicles of certain age and certain mileage are sold  AS IS.

WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE. NO OFFERS PLEASE

All our vehicles were daily driven before being traded in towards a newer vehicle

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE

WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING SO YOU  KNOW WHAT IS NEEDED FOR SAFETY

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND .

No hidden fees and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES FINE

WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

 

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

231,813 KM

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE- DVD PLAYER- BACKUP CAM

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE- DVD PLAYER- BACKUP CAM

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
231,813KM
VIN 2D8HN44E29R555392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Deluxe Door Trim Panel
Assist handles
Rear dome lamp
Liftgate flood lamp
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Dual Glove Boxes
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Tire pressure monitor warning
Driver door sill storage bin
Observation mirror
Dual visors w/mirrors
Front courtesy/map lamps
LH rear quarter storage bin
Instrument cluster

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
140-amp alternator
600-amp maintenance-free battery
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE

Safety

Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Brake/Park Interlock
Child safety rear door locks
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows

Exterior

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Tip Start
Sunscreen Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Tire carrier winch
Front air dam
Black grille
Black door handles
Body-colour fascias
Black license plate brow
Accent-colour bodyside mouldings
Belt mouldings
Variable intermittent windshield wiper
Driver door protection block
Headlamp time-delay off
Pwr heated fold-away mirrors
Rear scuff pad

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan