Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

137,180 KM

Details Features

$6,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE FWD 7-Passenger with Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE FWD 7-Passenger with Clean Carfax | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8362458
  2. 8362458
  3. 8362458
  4. 8362458
  5. 8362458
  6. 8362458
  7. 8362458
  8. 8362458
  9. 8362458
  10. 8362458
  11. 8362458
  12. 8362458
  13. 8362458
  14. 8362458
Contact Seller

$6,588

+ taxes & licensing

137,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8362458
  • Stock #: 22180A
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E59R573160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22180A
  • Mileage 137,180 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 108,640 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 126,321 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 93,970 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory