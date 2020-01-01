Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

AUTO 5 DR SUV 4 CYL GAS SAVER PW PL PM A/C SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,600KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4431855
  • Stock #: 2494
  • VIN: 3D4GG47B29T165138
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Auto 5 door SUV 4 CYLINDER gas saver  POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,A/C,   


COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD


NICE COMBINATION OF GREY EXTERIOR ON  BLACK INTERIOR


FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT (289 837 1234)


WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU  BETTER


This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers road and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2       


PLEASE CHECK OUR INVENTORY FOR MANY GOOD DEALS ON SUV'S, CARS, VANS, HONDA CIVIC COROLLA, DODGE RAM, F150 C230, BMW


JUST COPY AND PASTE


WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA


Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED


WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER


/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////


///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILBLE //////////


EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

