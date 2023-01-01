$10,999+ tax & licensing
647-374-4006
2009 Ford Econoline
E-250 Commercial
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10289934
- VIN: 1FTNE24L29DA24457
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 120,999 KM
2009 Ford Econoline E250 LOW KM 138” Van Certified Financing Available
Very clean cargo van ready for work - runs and drives great, is in GREAT condition
120,999 kms
Automatic
RWD
VIN 1FTNE24L29DA24457
V8 5.4L engine
See carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BdlfxutdeB0eIhe80aO0YlmEZ9sQG0XM#accident-damage-section
NEW TIRES BATTERY AND BRAKES !
Very minor rust - mostly lived in AB and SK
138” Wheelbase
AC serviced and works !
Certified and ready to go
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE AND NEW BUSINESSES TOO
Price is $10,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
