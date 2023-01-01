Menu
2009 Ford Econoline

120,999 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2009 Ford Econoline

2009 Ford Econoline

E-250 Commercial

2009 Ford Econoline

E-250 Commercial

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

120,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10289934
  • VIN: 1FTNE24L29DA24457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 120,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford Econoline E250 LOW KM 138” Van Certified Financing Available

 

Very clean cargo van ready for work - runs and drives great, is in GREAT condition

 

120,999 kms 

 

Automatic

 

RWD 

 

VIN 1FTNE24L29DA24457

 

 V8 5.4L engine

 

See carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BdlfxutdeB0eIhe80aO0YlmEZ9sQG0XM#accident-damage-section

 

NEW TIRES BATTERY AND BRAKES ! 

 

Very minor rust - mostly lived in AB and SK 

 

138” Wheelbase

 

AC serviced and works ! 

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE AND NEW BUSINESSES TOO 

 

Price is $10,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified! 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $379 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $939 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399 

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

