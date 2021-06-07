Menu
2009 Ford Escape

167,937 KM

Details

$4,950


$4,950



Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

XLT ~NO ACCIDENTS~ Leather seats~ Serviced very well!~

2009 Ford Escape

XLT ~NO ACCIDENTS~ Leather seats~ Serviced very well!~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-542-7562

$4,950



167,937KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7268750
  • Stock #: fk345
  • VIN: 1FMCU03G99KD13250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sangria Red Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # fk345
  • Mileage 167,937 KM

Vehicle Description

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are deemed ESSENTIAL AND REMAIN OPEN in COVID-19 Ontario lockdown by APPOINTMENT AND ONLINE BASIS for the protection of our customers and staff. Our dealership premises have been thoroughly sanitized. We offer FREE delivery for all of our vehicles purchased within 100km radius of us. Buy from the comfort of your home and buy online!2009 Ford Escape V6 XLT FWD: ~NO ACCIDENTS~ Leather seats~ Serviced very well!~* Automatic transmission- Carfax Verified* NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS* Leather seats* Heated seats* Alloy wheels* Aux input/ Ipod input* A/C* Power seats* Power Windows* Cruise Control* Keyless Entry- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING- FREE OIL CHANGE- Extended Warranty Available on every vehicle- This vehicle can be certified for an additional $699, if not certified then as per omvic regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, not certified.$4950+hst+licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.comContact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

