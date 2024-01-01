$6,300+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
252,947KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTPW14V09FA03242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P6854XZ
- Mileage 252,947 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2009 Ford F-150