2009 Ford F-150

252,947 KM

$6,300

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$6,300

+ taxes & licensing

252,947KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTPW14V09FA03242

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P6854XZ
  • Mileage 252,947 KM

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$6,300

+ taxes & licensing

2009 Ford F-150