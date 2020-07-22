Menu
2009 Ford F-150

160,370 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Speedway Motors

905-334-3034

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW

2009 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW

Location

Speedway Motors

1502 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7

905-334-3034

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,370KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5664735
  • Stock #: 69
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V09FA12698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Location: 1502 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7 Speedway Motors Now Offer Virtual Viewing and Test Drives. During these tough times, we would like for you and your families to be safe. Hence, we are offering high quality virtual viewing of cars, test drive . We also offer on the phone finance approvals and virtual signing. All the Cars will be Fully Cleaned and Sanitized before delivering to your doorstep. ** Financing ** We have some great financing deal. For challenging credit, we take great care in positioning each application to ensure approval is guaranteed. Good, Bad or New credit ? We will get you approved and help you regain your credit stability. ** Safety & E-Test ** All cars go through a comprehensive safety inspection. We don?t take any shortcuts. If a part doesn't pass inspection then it will be replaced with no hesitation. ** Dealership Message** Speedway Motors is committed to providing Quality Cars at a very reasonable price. We pride ourselves for being extremely competitive when it comes to pricing and quality of service that we deliver. Our staff is extremely professional and highly trained so you can make an educated buying decision. ** Trade-Ins ** We take all makes and models as trade in

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
MEMORY SEAT
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Speedway Motors

Speedway Motors

1502 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7

