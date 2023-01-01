Menu
2009 Ford F-150

179,999 KM

Details Description Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

179,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9471933
  • VIN: 1FTVX14V39KA95863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 179,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Ford F150 2009 Super cab Ext bed 4x4 Financing Certified
Runs and drives great , ready for the work.

NO ACCIDENTS see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pw%2Fnv1uEN4afoIZTbl3nHlxpbl1qdhrS

6 seater - Super cab

Extended 8 foot bed

Milage 179999 Automatic

8 cyl 5.4 L

4 x 4 truck

with towing hitch

Everything works - radio, the 4x4, AC and heating

Cloth seats.

Some work wear and tear, some small rust, but no holes no perforations - All passable.

Fresh tires and breaks.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $7,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)


To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

