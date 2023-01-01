2009 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,998 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 9 9 9 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9471933

9471933 VIN: 1FTVX14V39KA95863

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 179,999 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.