2009 Ford F-150

314,825 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

314,825KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 1FTRX12819FB43142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 314,825 KM

Vehicle Description

(((( MUST DO YOUR OWN SAFETY,  WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY ))))

Vehicles of certain age and certain mileage are sold  "AS IS".

WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE. NO OFFERS PLEASE……

All our vehicles were daily driven before being traded in towards a newer vehicle

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE

WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING SO YOU  KNOW WHAT IS NEEDED FOR SAFETY

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND .

No hidden fees and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES FINE

WE HAVE TO LIST IT “AS IS” TO COMPLY WITH OMVIC’S RULES

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

 

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and “AS IS” vehicles:

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

