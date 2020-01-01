Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Hybrid w/1SH

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Hybrid w/1SH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,300KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4476699
  • Stock #: 2485
  • VIN: 3GTFK13529G233890
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Auto AD HYBRID 4 DR NO ACCIDENT SAFETY CERTIFIED LOW KM ALLOY RIMS  POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS   


FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST


 NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE EXTERIOR ON   BLACK INTERIOR


FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT (289 837 1234)


WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU  BETTER


This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers road and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2     


PLEASE CHECK OUR INVENTORY FOR MANY GOOD DEALS ON SUV'S, CARS, VANS, HONDA CIVIC COROLLA, DODGE RAM, F150 C230, BMW


JUST COPY AND PASTE


WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA


Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED


WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER


/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////


///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILBLE //////////


EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******


 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

