Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Accord

197,999 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Accord

LX

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1684450230
  2. 1684450230
  3. 1684450230
  4. 1684450230
  5. 1684450230
  6. 1684450230
  7. 1684450230
  8. 1684450230
  9. 1684450230
  10. 1684450230
  11. 1684450230
  12. 1684450230
  13. 1684450230
  14. 1684450230
  15. 1684450230
  16. 1684450230
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
197,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9967412
  • VIN: 1HGCP263X9A804014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda Accord LE Financing available

Runs and drives great, no mechanical problems, everything works, very nice and clean car

Automatic

Milage 197,999 km

Tires are almost new

Elderly driven , no accidents! https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xcSqqb8cyBh424A2mN%2BILSstlbLLkLCr

VIN 1HGCP263X9A804014

2.4 L 4 cyl

FWD

5 seater

Price is $6,999 plus tax AS IS
or

$999 extra for safety certification.

Exhaust is leaking will need welding for certification

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2009 Honda Accord LX
 197,999 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent GL
 142,999 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 171,999 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory