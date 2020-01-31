Menu
2009 Honda Civic

2DR 5 SPEED MANUAL PM PW CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 177,800KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630188
  • Stock #: 1793MC
  • VIN: 2HGFG11229H004377
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

MANUAL 2DR 5SPEED CRUISE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE CLEAN IN OUT

safety certified ADD $499 + TAX

Comes with free car fax report

 NICE COMBINATION SILVER  EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA=========================================

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY  AVAILABLE //////////

IF this  Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT  

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

