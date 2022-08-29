Menu
2009 Honda Civic

145,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

MMS Motors

905-844-8667

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-844-8667

Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9205021
  • VIN: 2HGFA15659H030633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

NO ACCIDENT super clean Honda civic with 5 speed Manual transmision. Everything works the way it came out from Factory brand new , Ready for the new owner, This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $695 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-3

***647 966 8667***

***905 844 8667***

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$7,995+ HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$8,995 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE

Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sun/Moonroof

MMS Motors

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

