2009 Hyundai Accent

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$5,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 9 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10528701

10528701 VIN: KMHCN35C99U116088

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 71,900 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.