2009 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn I4 Auto GL
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10171170
- VIN: 5NPET46C49H532650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,410 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Hyundai Sonata 4DR SDN I4 GL Fully Loaded Certified Financing Available
Car is in amazing condition. Sunroof, navigation, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, locks & windows, keyless entry, A/C works, alloy wheels.
160,410 km
Automatic transmission
Front Wheel Drive
2.4l 4cyl engine
CARFAX:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UQ+rz4MU4FcYmICYEp1BVgq6Yr8ZIGYj
VIN 5NPET46C49H532650
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Certified and ready to go
Price is $8,999 (plus HST and licensing)
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
Vehicle Features
