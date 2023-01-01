Menu
2009 Hyundai Sonata

160,410 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2009 Hyundai Sonata

2009 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn I4 Auto GL

2009 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn I4 Auto GL

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,410KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10171170
  • VIN: 5NPET46C49H532650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,410 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Hyundai Sonata 4DR SDN I4 GL Fully Loaded Certified Financing Available

 

Car is in amazing condition. Sunroof, navigation, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, locks & windows, keyless entry, A/C works, alloy wheels. 

 

160,410 km 

 

Automatic transmission

 

Front Wheel Drive

 

2.4l 4cyl engine 

 

CARFAX:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UQ+rz4MU4FcYmICYEp1BVgq6Yr8ZIGYj

 

VIN 5NPET46C49H532650

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

 

Certified and ready to go 



Price is $8,999 (plus HST and licensing) 



With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 



Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9




Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

