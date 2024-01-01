2009 Hyundai Tucson

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;> HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Sam:   416-805-7500</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Rob:    416-990-5016</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Or Email at:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;><span>  </span><strong>oakvilleautos@hotmail.com</strong></span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1721693659296_8030961699421195 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2009 Hyundai Tucson

47,998 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Very low KMS

2009 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Very low KMS

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,998KM
VIN KM8JM12B49U111715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,998 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear wiper w/washer
P215/65R16 tires
Windshield wiper deicer
T155/90R16 compact spare tire

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Engine Immobilizer
Pwr door locks
glove box
ashtray
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer
Front seatback pockets
Roof-mounted antenna
Remote hood/fuel door releases
Overhead console-inc: sunglass storage
Cloth door trim
(3) auxiliary pwr outlets
(3) assist grips
Coat hanger
door pockets
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Under floor cargo storage
Courtesy lamp
(2) rear folding centre cupholders
4-way driver/4-way passenger multi-adjustable seats

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
90-amp alternator
Underbody skid plate
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers
2.0L DOHC MPI CVVT 16-valve I4 engine

Safety

Front/rear crumple zones
Child-safety rear door locks
Driver/front passenger airbags
Energy absorbing steering column
Hood buckling creases
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
3-point rear seatbelts for all positions
Body-side reinforcement
Passenger occupancy sensor
3-point front seatbelts w/adjustable height shoulder belts

Comfort

adjustable headrests

Convenience

(2) cupholders

Seating

60/40 split folding rear seat-inc: reclining seatbacks

Power Options

Pwr windows w/drivers auto-down

Additional Features

coolant temp
dome
cargo area
Lighting-inc: map lights
Centre console-inc: 2-tier storage
lockout button
16 aluminum alloy wheels

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
2009 Hyundai Tucson